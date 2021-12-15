Dancing with Myself: NBC Partners with Shakira for High-Energy Dance Challenge Series

Dancing with Myself is headed to NBC. The new dance challenge series will feature singer/songwriter Shakira as host and one of the judges. Each week, people from different walks of life will take part in high-energy dance challenges for a judging panel and a live audience. The studio audience will decide who wins Best Dancer of the Night and a cash prize.

NBC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Taking the social media dance craze to a new level, NBC is joining forces with international superstar Shakira on the exciting dance challenge series Dancing with Myself. With more than 300 million followers, 80 million records sold worldwide and multiple Grammy Awards, music and dance icon Shakira broke the Internet in 2021 with her own viral dance, “Girl Like Me.” Motivated by her passion and love for dance and the proliferation of dance challenges that have taken the world by storm, Dancing with Myself, from Irwin Entertainment, is the ultimate family-friendly high-spirited competition that brings out the performer in all of us. Every week a new group of fun-loving dancers from all walks of life and of all ages compete in a series of high-energy dance challenges that are designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators, including Shakira. Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flare and then perform their hearts out in front of a live audience. As each round of the competition progresses, Shakira and her judging panel provide instant feedback and encouragement, but, ultimately, it’s the studio audience that decides who wins Best Dancer of the Night and gets to take home the cash prize. “I’m excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community,” Shakira said. “I’ve personally been blown away by some of the talent I’ve seen thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I’m eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be.” Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio group, and Irwin Entertainment are on board to produce the series. For Irwin Entertainment, John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Eli Frankel and Ben Thursby-Palmer are executive producers. Jaime Levine executive produces the series alongside Shakira. Dancing with Myself is licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.”

A premiere date for this new series has not yet been set.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Dancing with Myself when it eventually debuts on NBC?