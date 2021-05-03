DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season Six Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will be cancelled this year. Another cast member may be leaving but the show has already been renewed for season seven. Will this series return for many more years? Stay tuned.

A superhero comedy-drama series, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Matt Ryan, Adam Tsekhman, Olivia Swann, Shayan Sobhian, and Lisseth Chavez. The series follows a motley group of heroes and villains as they have misadventures across time and space in their stolen Waverider time-ship. The crew has dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and villains from Hell, but, in season six, they’ll face something even more challenging and bizarre in the timeline. After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season five of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 764,000 viewers.

