Vulture Watch

Where will the Waverider crew end up next? Has the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Matt Ryan, Adam Tsekhman, Olivia Swann, Shayan Sobhian, and Lisseth Chavez. The series follows a motley group of heroes and villains as they have misadventures across time and space in their stolen Waverider time-ship. The crew has dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and villains from Hell, but, in season six, they’ll face something even more challenging and bizarre in the timeline. After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 443,000 viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 55% in the demo and down by 42% in viewership. Find out how DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has been renewed for a seventh season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if The CW will cancel DC’s Legends of Tomorrow since the network has already renewed the show for season seven. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow cancellation or renewal news.



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV show has been renewed for a seventh season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?