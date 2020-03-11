DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season Five Ratings

There’s no need to worry about the Waverider crew being cancelled this time around. The CW gave fans a late holiday gift and renewed DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for a sixth season, prior to the fifth season’s debut. Will that be the end? Stay tuned.

Airing on The CW television network, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Matt Ryan, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann. In the fifth season, the Legends have become famous and invite a documentary crew onboard the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline. The Legends discover that their new problems might be tougher to fix than they thought.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW averaged a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 948,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

