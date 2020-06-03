Menu

The West Wing: Cast Working on a Reunion to Support Black Lives Matter

by Jessica Pena,

Big news for fans of The West Wing. Star Richard Schiff announced the cast of the NBC TV show is reuniting to support Black Lives Matter, Deadline reports.

Created by Aaron Sorkin, the political drama followed the lives of a fictional U.S. president and his staff int he White House. The cast included Schiff, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitmore, Rob Lowe, Allison Janney, John Spencer, Dule Hill, and Janel Moloney. The series ran on NBC from 1999 to 2006.

On Twitter, Schiff announced the cast of The West Wing is working on a cast reading and reunion to support the Black Lives Matter movement. You can see Schiff’s announcement below:

