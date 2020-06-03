The West Wing: Cast Working on a Reunion to Support Black Lives Matter

Big news for fans of The West Wing. Star Richard Schiff announced the cast of the NBC TV show is reuniting to support Black Lives Matter, Deadline reports.

Created by Aaron Sorkin, the political drama followed the lives of a fictional U.S. president and his staff int he White House. The cast included Schiff, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitmore, Rob Lowe, Allison Janney, John Spencer, Dule Hill, and Janel Moloney. The series ran on NBC from 1999 to 2006.

On Twitter, Schiff announced the cast of The West Wing is working on a cast reading and reunion to support the Black Lives Matter movement. You can see Schiff’s announcement below:

I am working with my cast mates from The West Wing for these purposes. Including a cast reunion and reading coming soon. Good for Brooklyn 99. I hope it makes a difference. https://t.co/acA0n5LenU — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) June 3, 2020

What do you think? Are you a fan of The West Wing? Will you watch the reunion?