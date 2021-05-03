Can things get any stranger for the heroes in the sixth season of the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow here.

A CW superhero comedy-drama series, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Matt Ryan, Adam Tsekhman, Olivia Swann, Shayan Sobhian, and Lisseth Chavez. The series follows a motley group of heroes and villains as they have misadventures across time and space in their stolen Waverider time-ship. The crew has dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and villains from Hell, but, in season six, they’ll face something even more challenging and bizarre in the timeline. After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal.





What do you think? Which season six episodes of the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has been renewed for a seventh season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.