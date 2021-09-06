Network: EPIX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 22, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Adrien Brody, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Ens, Sirena Gulamgaus, Ian Ho, and Eric Peterson.

TV show description:

A horror series, the Chapelwaite TV show is based on the short story Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King.

Set in the 1850s, the series follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), the father of three children — Honor (Ens), Loa (Gulamgaus), and Tane (Ho). After his wife dies at sea, Boone relocates his family to his ancestral home of Chapelwaite in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine. It’s not long before Boone has to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the clan for generations.

Rebecca Morgan (Hampshire) is an ambitious young woman who left Preacher’s Corners to attend Mount Holyoke College and has returned home with an advance to write a story for the new and prestigious Atlantic Magazine. Her writer’s block lifts when Boone arrives in town with his children.

Despite her mother’s protests, Rebecca applies to be the governess of the infamous Chapelwaite manor and the Boone family in order to write about them. In doing so, Rebecca will not only craft the next great gothic novel, she’ll unravel a mystery that has plagued her own family for years.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

