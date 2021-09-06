Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Sunday TV Ratings: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Big Brother, The Great North, The Conners, America’s Got Talent

Published:

DC's Legends of Tomorrow TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday, September 5, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Wellington Paranormal, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Big Brother.   Sports: Tokyo Paralympics, PBC: Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Brian Mendoza, and College FootballSpecials: School of Rock.   Reruns: 60 Minutes, Wellington Paranormal, The Conners, The Great North, and Bob’s Burgers.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Parkyn

Please boost your ratings Dynasty so good this season look forward every Friday night soap opera enjoy it and love it. Never missed any episodes of it.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x