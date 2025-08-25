Survivor: Season 49; Fall Players Announced by CBS; Why Two Were Replaced

Survivor 49 has its cast, but two of the players were changed before filming even began. According to EW, two of the selected cast members broke the rules and began playing the game before filming started. They were replaced by two alternate cast members, Jason Treul and Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu.

Jeff Probst said the following about the replacement:

“What I can say about the reason we made the move is this. Survivor has rules and standards, and if a player crosses that line, we act. It’s one of the reasons we bring alternates, is to have our own insurance. Typically, we bring alternates in case somebody gets sick or has a panic attack and can’t begin the game. That’s very, very, very rare there. But regardless why we brought them there initially, they are also there to serve as a reminder that we do put a lot of importance on the integrity of the game, and we won’t let anything or any person put that in jeopardy. It’s always alive. It’s always in motion right up until the game begins. And typically, we bring 18 players to Fiji and we bring two alternates just in case something unexpected happens. And this season, something unexpected happened and we removed two players from the game and our two alternates — who thought they were there just as insurance knowing that most likely they would be invited back next year to play — were suddenly thrust into the game. It was a shock, for sure.”

CBS shared the following about the upcoming season and its cast:

“SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the Emmy(R) Award-winning series premieres its 49th edition with a two-hour episode Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The groundbreaking reality series, which shifts to 90-minute weekly episodes beginning Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 8:00 PM, returns with a fresh set of dynamic and determined competitors, including two players who will ultimately compete in SURVIVOR’s landmark 50th season, premiering in spring 2026. Those castaways’ identities will be revealed at a later date. SURVIVOR – which is currently nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Host and Reality Competition Program ¬ is hosted by five-time Emmy winner Jeff Probst. Twenty-five years after it first premiered, SURVIVOR continues to prove both the ultimate test of physical and mental will, as well as the adventure of a lifetime, for castaways stranded on the beaches of Fiji and tasked with forming a new society, adapting to their surroundings and navigating an unpredictable social game to ensure their torch stays lit. The series also continues to capture the collective imagination of critics and fans, finishing the 2024-25 television season as the #1 entertainment series among adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. The following are the 18 new formidable castaways who will dig deep in the 49th season to compete for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize: Name: Alex Moore

Age: 27

Hometown: Evanston, Ill.

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Political comms director Name: Kimberly “Annie” Davis

Age: 49

Hometown: Portland, Ore.

Current Residence: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Musician Name: Jake Latimer

Age: 36

Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan

Current Residence: St. Albert, Alberta

Occupation: Correctional officer Name: Jason Treul

Age: 32

Hometown: Anaheim, Calif.

Current Residence: Santa Ana, Calif.

Occupation: Law clerk Name: Jawan Pitts

Age: 28

Hometown: Salem, N.J.

Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Video editor Name: Jeremiah Ing

Age: 39

Hometown: Windsor, Ontario

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario

Occupation: Global events manager Name: Kristina Mills

Age: 36

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Edmond, Okla.

Occupation: MBA career coach Name: Matt Williams

Age: 52

Hometown: Farmington, Utah

Current Residence: St. George, Utah

Occupation: Airport ramp agent Name: Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu

Age: 29

Hometown: Sachse, Texas

Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.

Occupation: Fitness trainer Name: Nate Moore

Age: 47

Hometown: Clovis, Calif.

Current Residence: Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Film producer Name: Nicole Mazullo

Age: 26

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Financial crime consultant Name: Rizo Velovic

Age: 25

Hometown: Yonkers, N.Y.

Current Residence: Yonkers, N.Y.

Occupation: Tech sales Name: Sage Ahrens-Nichols

Age: 30

Hometown: Roxboro, N.C.

Current Residence: Olympia, Wash.

Occupation: Clinical social worker Name: Savannah Louie

Age: 31

Hometown: Walnut Creek, Calif.

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Former reporter Name: Shannon Fairweather

Age: 28

Hometown: Wakefield, Mass.

Current Residence: Boston, Mass.

Occupation: Wellness specialist Name: Sophi Balerdi

Age: 27

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Current Residence: Miami, Fla.

Occupation: Entrepreneur Name: Sophie Segreti

Age: 31

Hometown: Darnestown, Md.

Current Residence: New York City, N.Y.

Occupation: Strategy associate Name: Steven Ramm

Age: 35

Hometown: Littleton, Colo.

Current Residence: Denver, Colo.

Occupation: Rocket scientist”

Survivor returns to CBS on September 24th.

What do you think? Are you excited for the new season of this CBS competition series?