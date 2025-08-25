Survivor: Season 49; Fall Players Announced by CBS; Why Two Were Replaced

Survivor 49 has its cast, but two of the players were changed before filming even began. According to EW, two of the selected cast members broke the rules and began playing the game before filming started. They were replaced by two alternate cast members, Jason Treul and Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu.
Jeff Probst said the following about the replacement:
“What I can say about the reason we made the move is this. Survivor has rules and standards, and if a player crosses that line, we act. It’s one of the reasons we bring alternates, is to have our own insurance.
Typically, we bring alternates in case somebody gets sick or has a panic attack and can’t begin the game. That’s very, very, very rare there. But regardless why we brought them there initially, they are also there to serve as a reminder that we do put a lot of importance on the integrity of the game, and we won’t let anything or any person put that in jeopardy.
It’s always alive. It’s always in motion right up until the game begins. And typically, we bring 18 players to Fiji and we bring two alternates just in case something unexpected happens. And this season, something unexpected happened and we removed two players from the game and our two alternates — who thought they were there just as insurance knowing that most likely they would be invited back next year to play — were suddenly thrust into the game. It was a shock, for sure.”
CBS shared the following about the upcoming season and its cast:
“SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the Emmy(R) Award-winning series premieres its 49th edition with a two-hour episode Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
The groundbreaking reality series, which shifts to 90-minute weekly episodes beginning Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 8:00 PM, returns with a fresh set of dynamic and determined competitors, including two players who will ultimately compete in SURVIVOR’s landmark 50th season, premiering in spring 2026. Those castaways’ identities will be revealed at a later date.
SURVIVOR – which is currently nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Host and Reality Competition Program ¬ is hosted by five-time Emmy winner Jeff Probst.
Twenty-five years after it first premiered, SURVIVOR continues to prove both the ultimate test of physical and mental will, as well as the adventure of a lifetime, for castaways stranded on the beaches of Fiji and tasked with forming a new society, adapting to their surroundings and navigating an unpredictable social game to ensure their torch stays lit. The series also continues to capture the collective imagination of critics and fans, finishing the 2024-25 television season as the #1 entertainment series among adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.
The following are the 18 new formidable castaways who will dig deep in the 49th season to compete for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize:
Name: Alex Moore
Age: 27
Hometown: Evanston, Ill.
Current Residence: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Political comms director
Name: Kimberly “Annie” Davis
Age: 49
Hometown: Portland, Ore.
Current Residence: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Musician
Name: Jake Latimer
Age: 36
Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan
Current Residence: St. Albert, Alberta
Occupation: Correctional officer
Name: Jason Treul
Age: 32
Hometown: Anaheim, Calif.
Current Residence: Santa Ana, Calif.
Occupation: Law clerk
Name: Jawan Pitts
Age: 28
Hometown: Salem, N.J.
Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Video editor
Name: Jeremiah Ing
Age: 39
Hometown: Windsor, Ontario
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Global events manager
Name: Kristina Mills
Age: 36
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current Residence: Edmond, Okla.
Occupation: MBA career coach
Name: Matt Williams
Age: 52
Hometown: Farmington, Utah
Current Residence: St. George, Utah
Occupation: Airport ramp agent
Name: Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu
Age: 29
Hometown: Sachse, Texas
Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.
Occupation: Fitness trainer
Name: Nate Moore
Age: 47
Hometown: Clovis, Calif.
Current Residence: Hermosa Beach, Calif.
Occupation: Film producer
Name: Nicole Mazullo
Age: 26
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.
Occupation: Financial crime consultant
Name: Rizo Velovic
Age: 25
Hometown: Yonkers, N.Y.
Current Residence: Yonkers, N.Y.
Occupation: Tech sales
Name: Sage Ahrens-Nichols
Age: 30
Hometown: Roxboro, N.C.
Current Residence: Olympia, Wash.
Occupation: Clinical social worker
Name: Savannah Louie
Age: 31
Hometown: Walnut Creek, Calif.
Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Former reporter
Name: Shannon Fairweather
Age: 28
Hometown: Wakefield, Mass.
Current Residence: Boston, Mass.
Occupation: Wellness specialist
Name: Sophi Balerdi
Age: 27
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Current Residence: Miami, Fla.
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Name: Sophie Segreti
Age: 31
Hometown: Darnestown, Md.
Current Residence: New York City, N.Y.
Occupation: Strategy associate
Name: Steven Ramm
Age: 35
Hometown: Littleton, Colo.
Current Residence: Denver, Colo.
Occupation: Rocket scientist”
Survivor returns to CBS on September 24th.
What do you think? Are you excited for the new season of this CBS competition series?