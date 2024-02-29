Survivor: Season 47 — Has the CBS Competition Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for Fall 2024?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A long-running competition series airing on the CBS television network, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In this 46th edition, 18 new players are relocated to the beautiful Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. They must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The castaways are initially split into three tribes of six people each. In the Yanu tribe, there’s David Jelinsky, Bhanu Gopal, Jessica “Jess” Chong, Kenzie Petty, Q Burdette, and Tiffany Nicole Ervin. The Nami tribe is comprised of Hunter McKnight, Liz Wilcox, Randen Montalvo, Soda Thompson, Tevin Davis, and Venus Vafa. The Siga tribe members are Ben Katzman, Charlie Davis, Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams, Maria Shrime Gonzalez, Moriah Gaynor, and Tim Spicer. Ultimately, only one will claim the title of Sole Survivor and be voted to win a $1 million prize.



Season 46 Ratings

The 46th season of Survivor averages a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.90 million viewers. Compared to season 44 (which aired in Spring 2023), that’s up by 17% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Survivor stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 29, 2024, Survivor has not been cancelled or renewed for a 47th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Survivor for season 47? This show continues to be a solid ratings performer for the network. I do not doubt it will be renewed for two cycles for the 2024-25 TV season. Season 47 is expected to be renewed this spring. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Survivor cancellation or renewal news.



Survivor Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

