Survivor: Season 42? Has the CBS Competition Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will this game continue? Has the Survivor TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 42nd season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Survivor, season 42. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In this 41st edition, aka “Survivor 41,” 18 new players are relocated to the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji and are divided into three tribes — Luvu, Ua, and Yase (the Fijian words for flood, wave, and lightning). The castaway competitors are Eric Abraham (51), Heather Aldret (52), Erika Casupanan (32), Genie Chen (46), Ricard Foyé (31), Xander Hastings (20), Evvie Jagoda (28), Danny McCray (33), Naseer Muttalif (37), Deshawn Radden (26), Brad Reese (50), Jairus “JD” Robinson (20), Tiffany Seely (47), Sydney Segal (26), Shantel “Shan” Smith (34), David Voce (35), Liana Wallace (20), and Sara Wilson (24).



Season 41 Ratings

The 41st season of Survivor averages a 1.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.25 million viewers. Compared to season 39 (which aired in Fall 2019), that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Survivor stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Survivor has been renewed for a 42nd season which will debut (TBD 2022). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if CBS will cancel or renew Survivor for season 42. The series has already been renewed for Spring 2022 and I would be surprised if it weren’t renewed beyond that. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Survivor cancellation or renewal news.



Survivor Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Survivor‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Survivor TV show has been renewed for a 42nd season? How would you feel if CBS had cancelled this TV series, instead?