American Dad!: Seasons 18 & 19; Animated Comedy Renewed by TBS Ahead of 2022 Return

TBS DOUBLES DOWN ON ITS COMEDY SLATE WITH A MULTI-SEASON RENEWAL OF “AMERICAN DAD!”

Co-Creator Matt Weitzman and Executive Producer Brian Boyle Sign On to Return and Showrun and Executive Produce Seasons 18 and 19 of Long-running Hit from 20th Television Animation

Los Angeles, CA – December 16, 2021 – Cable’s #3 comedy “American Dad!” has been renewed by TBS for seasons 18 and 19. Co-creator Matt Weitzman and executive producer Brian Boyle have inked new deals to continue showrunning and executive producing the additional seasons, from 20th Television Animation. The 17th season of “American Dad!” premieres on Monday, January 24, on TBS at 10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. CT.

Adrienne O’Riain and Sam Linsky, Co-Heads of Scripted Programming, TBS, TNT, truTV said:

“American Dad! is reaching rarified air with 18th and 19th season pickups that only a handful of shows have ever accomplished; this speaks to the zeitgeisty humor that resonates with audiences, and to the dedication of its creators and brilliant TBS network executives.”

Matt Weitzman, Co-Creator, EP and Co-Showrunner of “American Dad!” said: “We are all so grateful to TBS for this two-season pickup. Getting seasons 18 and 19 means we will finally be able to tell the stories we only dreamed of telling in seasons 16 and 17. Much thanks also to everyone at 20th Television Animation for all their continued support of American Dad’s many years of corrupting our nation’s, nay, the world’s youth…most of whom are now about to turn 40.”

Brian Boyle, EP and Co-Showrunner of “American Dad!” said: “We’re so happy TBS wants us to keep going! And this two-season pickup is emblematic of the efficiency TBS is known for – they work half, and we work double. Since we started our collaboration with TBS, they have let us take the show any direction we wish – undirected – because they are wise enough to value the free imaginations of the half insane. At least to sell naked chicken chalupas or whatever.”

“American Dad!” centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan’s blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn’t let him off so easily – and knows just how to push her father’s buttons. Hayley’s brother is the geeky-yet-confident Steve (Scott Grimes), a kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, and is executive produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

About TBS

TBS, a WarnerMedia brand, is a top-rated destination for television among young adults and known for escapist, good-time entertainment, featuring smart, imaginative stories with heart and comedic edge. From scripted comedy series to late-night shows, game shows, and animated programming, TBS’ Originals slate is comprised of some of the most popular shows on cable — “Miracle Workers,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “The Last O.G.,” “American Dad!” and “Chad.” The network’s slate of premium unscripted series includes “The Misery Index,” “Go-Big Show,” “Wipeout,” “Friday Night Vibes” and “The Cube” along with upcoming series, “The Big D”. TBS’ lineup also includes comedy hits like “Young Sheldon” and “The Big Bang Theory,” classic sitcom favorites such as “Friends,” blockbuster movies, and live event coverage of Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship and “ELEAGUE,” WarnerMedia’s eSports gaming competition. Website: www.tbs.com

About 20th Television Animation

A unit of Disney Television Studios, 20th Television Animation is a leading supplier of adult animated series. 20th Television Animation currently produces 11 animated shows across broadcast, cable and streaming services including the longest-running primetime scripted series in the history of television, “The Simpsons,” which recently celebrated its 700thepisode; Hulu’s most-watched original comedy premiere to date, “Solar Opposites,” from Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan; Emmy® Award-winning comedy “Bob’s Burgers,” from Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith; FOX’s long-running “Family Guy” from Seth MacFarlane and showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin; TBS’ No. 1 series “American Dad!” created by Mike Barker, Matt Weitzman and Seth MacFarlane; Apple TV’s “Central Park,” featuring the vocal talents of Josh Gad, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn and Tituss Burgess; and FOX’s most recent hit “The Great North” from Lizzie and Wendy Molyneux. Other 20th Television Animation classics include “Futurama,” “King of the Hill” and “The Cleveland Show.”