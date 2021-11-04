Kill the Orange-Faced Bear: TBS Orders Absurd Comedy Series for 2022

Earlier today, TBS renewed the Miracle Workers TV series for a fourth season. The cable channel has also added a new absurd comedy to its slate. Kill the Orange-Faced Bear will debut in 2022 and follow a man’s epic journey of revenge after a bear eats his girlfriend.

The show stars Damon Wayans Jr. (above) as Hank, the charming, funny, and grieving man who’s hell-bent on tracking down Brenda the bear. Jessy Hodges plays Jamie, the twin sister of Hank’s late girlfriend. Alex Karpovsky will play Ronnie, an oddball park ranger and Nate Torrence has been cast as Murray, Hank’s best friend.

The voice cast of Kill the Orange-Faced Bear includes Sarah Silverman as Brenda, the sarcastic grizzly bear who attacked and ate Hank’s girlfriend; Nicole Byer as Pauline, a bear with perfect fur and perfect nails who uses her feminine wiles to seduce Brenda’s husband; and Sam Richardson as Steve, the charmingly idiotic bear with a dangerous habit of breaking into cars to steal snacks and beer.

The new comedy series is written, created and executive produced by Romanski (Blue Mountain State). Trevor Engelson and Steven Fisher of Underground (Snowfall), Alex Karpovsky, Jake Szymanski, and Damon Wayans Jr. also serve as executive producers. Jake Szymanski directed the pilot.

Of the new series, Brett Weitz, General Manager, TNT, TBS, and truTV said, “I’ve loved the idea for Kill the Orange-Faced Bear from the minute we heard the pitch and felt that it was a dead-center shot at the target of popular absurdist humor we’ve become known for. Romanski and our brilliant cast bring a fresh concept to life that’s right for our fans. We take great pride in all the series we create and all we have the honor of renewing — both scripted and unscripted. The storytellers and stars we feature are quite simply the best partners in helping us continue to carefully build foundational connections with our loyal audience.”

