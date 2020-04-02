Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

An animated TBS sitcom, American Dad! centers on the super-patriotic Stan Smith and his unorthodox family. In addition to his wife and kids, the household also includes a unique goldfish and an alien. The voice cast features Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Patrick Stewart, and Dee Bradley Baker.





Season 14 Ratings

The 14th season of American Dad! is averaging a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 756,000 viewers. Compared to season 13, that’s down by 13% and 12%, respectively. Learn how American Dad! stacks up against other TBS TV shows.



Telly’s Take

There’s no need to worry that American Dad! will be cancelled too soon, since it was already renewed through the 15th season. Even though I’m making other dinner plans, I will still keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free American Dad! cancellation or renewal alerts.



