TBS TV Show Ratings (updated 3/4/20)

The ratings may be pretty low for TBS’ original scripted TV series but this cable channel seems to be committed to airing them. Of course, they can’t keep them all. Which will be cancelled and which will be renewed? Stay tuned.
Scripted TBS shows listed: American Dad!, Angie Tribeca, Clipped, Cougar Town, The Detour, Final Space, Ground Floor, The Guest Book, The Last OG, Miracle Workers, People of Earth, Search Party, Sullivan & Son, Wrecked, and Your Family or Mine.
Last update: Most recent ratings added for Miracle Workers.
There’s lots of data that TBS execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series. The ratings for initial airings don’t play as large a role as they do on commercial stations but they are still an indication of how popular a show is. Here’s an updated listing of the recent/current primetime scripted shows on TBS.
Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or view them here and here.
A couple of notes about these charts:
These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing).
The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking.
What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better? Which one do you think will be cancelled next?
I am so angry to discover that Wrecked has been cancelled! So….Now we don’t know if they ever get off the island, how their lives are changed after the experience, if life waited for them or if everything changed like it did for Tom Hanks’ character in Cast Away, etc…This is the second show I was looking forward to that I discovered was cancelled. I’m so disgusted!
I am never going to watch tbs again because of bee comment a terrible person.
TBS should have picked up “2 Broke Girls” after CBS cancelled it last May, considering the bad treatment it got from CBS during its 6th and last season there. If TBS picked up a new season of “American Dad!”, they can pick up a new season of “2BG”. TBS and Warner Bros. TV are owned by the same company, so why can’t they work out a deal already?
Jim that’s a pretty solid idea, actually. TBS is building one of the strongest and most diverse comedic lineups on television, ‘2 Broke Girls’ is an Emmy Nominated series. Despite how some people feel about John Waters style ‘low brow’, late night, raunchy comedies… There is a place and an audience for them. CBS was crazy to let go of 2BG?
Yes now we have crappy shows like Kevin can wait
Bring back WCW Thunder! 🙂
Haha, someone had down voted which is outright insanity, I evened it out back to 0 for you… Pro-Wretling fan respect. WCW was so great back in the day, even when it was at its worst! You’d have to talk to Vince about that one tho, lol!
You may not have to wait long for wrestling to return to a “Turner network”. Internet is a buzz about AEW meeting with TNT/TBS.
TNT already has a deal with ONE Championship. They could easily make a “Friday Night Fights” block (similar to AXS TV), pairing ONE with AEW.