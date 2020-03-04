OWN TV Show Ratings (updated 3/04/20)

Oprah Winfrey was a ratings powerhouse with her daytime show for many years but her cable channel, OWN, has had its challenges. OWN has had some very successful comedies and dramas but no show can last forever. Which series will be cancelled or renewed next? Stay tuned!

Scripted OWN TV shows listed: Ambitions, Cherish the Day, David Makes Man, For Better or Worse, Greenleaf, The Haves and the Have Nots, If Loving You Is Wrong, Love Is ___, Love Thy Neighbor, The Paynes, and Queen Sugar.

Last update: Most recent ratings added for The Have and Have Nots and Cherish The Day.

There’s a lot of data that OWN execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are a major factor. Here’s an updated listing of all of their recent/current primetime scripted shows.

A couple of notes about these charts:

These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.

The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking.

