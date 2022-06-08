All Rise: Season Three Ratings

CBS cancelled All Rise after two seasons but the series was subsequently rescued and renewed for a third season on OWN. Will the ratings be high enough on the cable channel to be renewed for a fourth season or, will All Rise be cancelled again? Stay tuned.

A courtroom drama series, the All Rise TV show stars Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Lindsey Gort, and Marg Helgenberger. Samantha Marie Ware, Paul McCrane, and Suzanne Cryer recur. The series follows the chaotic, hopeful (and sometimes absurd) world of those who work at a courthouse in Los Angeles. At the center of this drama series is Lola Carmichael (Missick), an appointed judge who was previously a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney. She depends on the counsel of people like her best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan (Bethel), Judge Lisa Benner (Helgenberger), and pragmatic judicial assistant Sherri Kansky (Miles). She works with professionals like public defender Emily Lopez (Camacho), bailiff-turned-public defender Luke Watkins (Brinson), court reporter Sara Castillo (Mendez), defense attorney Amy Quinn (Gort), law clerk Vanessa “Ness” Johnson (Ware), Judge Jonas Laski (McCrane), and Deputy District Attorney Maggie Palmer (Cryer). Lola pushes the boundaries and challenges the expectations of what a judge can be and receives both support and pushback from those around her.

