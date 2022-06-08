All Rise: Season Four? Has the OWN TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will this courtroom stay open? Has the All Rise TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on OWN? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of All Rise, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the OWN cable channel, the All Rise TV show stars Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Lindsey Gort, and Marg Helgenberger. Samantha Marie Ware, Paul McCrane, and Suzanne Cryer recur. The series follows the chaotic, hopeful (and sometimes absurd) world of those who work at a courthouse in Los Angeles. At the center of this drama series is Lola Carmichael (Missick), an appointed judge who was previously a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney. She depends on the counsel of people like her best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan (Bethel), Judge Lisa Benner (Helgenberger), and pragmatic judicial assistant Sherri Kansky (Miles). She works with professionals like public defender Emily Lopez (Camacho), bailiff-turned-public defender Luke Watkins (Brinson), court reporter Sara Castillo (Mendez), defense attorney Amy Quinn (Gort), law clerk Vanessa “Ness” Johnson (Ware), Judge Jonas Laski (McCrane), and Deputy District Attorney Maggie Palmer (Cryer). Lola pushes the boundaries and challenges the expectations of what a judge can be and receives both support and pushback from those around her.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of All Rise averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 317,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how All Rise stacks up against other OWN TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 8, 2022, All Rise has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will OWN cancel or renew All Rise for season four? As expected, the ratings are much lower than they were on CBS. However, I think viewership is high enough for OWN to renew it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on All Rise cancellation or renewal news.



All Rise Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow All Rise‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the All Rise TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if OWN cancelled this TV series, instead?