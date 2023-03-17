All Rise: Season Four? OWN Courtroom Drama Series May Be Cancelled Again

It sounds like Judge Carmichael’s courtroom is closing for the second time. Warner Bros. Television has opted not to pick up the options of the All Rise cast, making the possibility of a fourth-season renewal unlikely.

An OWN courtroom drama series, the All Rise TV show stars Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Lindsey Gort, and Marg Helgenberger. Samantha Marie Ware, Paul McCrane, and Suzanne Cryer recur. The series follows the chaotic, hopeful (and sometimes absurd) world of those working at a Los Angeles courthouse. Lola Carmichael (Missick) is an appointed judge who was previously a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney. She depends on the counsel of people like her best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan (Bethel), Judge Lisa Benner (Helgenberger), and pragmatic judicial assistant Sherri Kansky (Miles). She works with professionals like public defender Emily Lopez (Camacho), bailiff-turned-public defender Luke Watkins (Brinson), court reporter Sara Castillo (Mendez), defense attorney Amy Quinn (Gort), law clerk Vanessa “Ness” Johnson (Ware), Judge Jonas Laski (McCrane), and Deputy District Attorney Maggie Palmer (Cryer). Lola pushes the boundaries and challenges the expectations of what a judge can be and receives both support and pushback from those around her.

Airing on Tuesday nights, third season episodes of All Rise average a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 308,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The first two seasons of All Rise ran on CBS before the network cancelled the show. OWN subsequently revived the show for a third season of 20 episodes, likely hoping to attract a bigger-than-usual audience. The first 10 installments aired last summer with mediocre ratings, and there’s been no word on when the remaining episodes will see the light of day.

According to Deadline, the cast of All Rise aren’t having their options picked up, so they’ll be free to pursue other work. Word is that the cable channel will decide on the legal drama’s future once the remainder of season three airs (whenever that will be).

Given the long gap between the two parts of season three and the difficulty of reassembling a show’s cast once it’s released, a fourth-season renewal seems unlikely. Warner Bros. TV was able to reassemble the All Rise cast three months after CBS’ cancellation so it is possible.

What do you think? Have you watched the All Rise TV series on OWN? Are you looking forward to watching the remaining episodes of season three someday? Do you think the series will be cancelled, or is there still a chance for a fourth-season renewal?

