Lingo: Season One Ratings



The Lingo game show first premiered in 1987 and has been revived several times over the years to varying success. The most popular version, hosted by Chuck Woolery, ran for six seasons on GSN. Will this network version have a long run too? Will Lingo be cancelled or renewed for season two on CBS? Stay tuned.

A word-guessing game show, the Lingo TV series is the latest incarnation of a format that was introduced in 1987. Hosted by RuPaul Charles, this newest version features four teams of two contestants. Two teams compete against each other in multiple rounds of word-guessing games of varying length and difficulty to build up a bank of prize money. By the end, only two of the four teams remain, and each has its own bank of money. In this last part of the game, the two remaining teams have two minutes each to guess as many five and six-letter words as possible. The winning team of the showdown takes home both teams’ banks and an additional $50,000.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



