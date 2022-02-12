Lingo: CBS Reviving Word Game Show with RuPaul as Host

Lingo is coming to CBS. The network has ordered a revival of the word game show with RuPaul Charles as host. There have been three earlier incarnations of the series. The show launched in first-run syndication in 1987 and returned for two iterations on GSN. A 2022 premiere date for the CBS incarnation will be announced later.

CBS revealed more about the revival in a press release.

“CBS has ordered a brand-new, supercharged adaptation of the word-twisting, fast-thinking game show LINGO to premiere in 2022. Emmy® Award winner RuPaul Charles serves as host and executive producer of the primetime game show, where the simplest of words could be worth big money. The U.S. version of the hit international format follows its worldwide success, including its most recent popular run on ITV that premiered February 2021 in the U.K., where it was the highest-rated game show launch in its time period in nearly two decades. RuPaul Charles brings his one-of-a-kind personality to this primetime order of the clever, competitive and unpredictable game, which features teams of two as they face off in fast-paced puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words. At the end of each one-hour episode packed with witty commentary and gameplay, the winning two teams will make it through to a nerve-wracking final showdown where one team will walk away with an additional big cash prize. “We’re all ready to have fun again, and LINGO is the answer,” said executive producer and host RuPaul Charles. “We give you a letter, and you guess the rest! The word game craze is sweeping the nation, and LINGO will deliver a fast-paced, fun and addictive show for the whole family,” said Mitch Graham, SVP of Alternative Programming, CBS. “RuPaul’s flair and sharp wit, coupled with the ability for viewers to play along at home, make this a timely show with wide appeal that we’re excited to join our network lineup.” Layla Smith, Objective Media group chief executive officer added, “We are O-V-E-R the M-O-O-N to be making LINGO for America with CBS and the amazing RuPaul.”

