All Rise: Season Three? OWN Considers Reviving Cancelled CBS TV Series

All Rise fans have been given hope for a continuation of the canceled CBS drama. Deadline has reported that Warner Bros TV is in talks with OWN to renew the series for a third season. The series was canceled in May, and contracts for the cast expired in June. The talks are in the early stages, and they were made possible by the merger between Warner Bros Media and Discovery in recent months.

Warner Bros TV has started to negotiate new contracts with the cast which includes Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Gort, and Audrey Corsa. The drama follows the lives, in and out of court, of the judges and others involved with the legal system in Los Angeles.

All Rise was canceled by CBS after some issues behind the scenes. Greg Spottiswood left as showrunner in March with Dee Harris-Lawrence taking over the position for the rest of the season. It is likely she would continue on as showrunner if the show is saved. An order of 20 episodes is possible for All Rise season three.

What do you think? Are you a fan of All Rise? Were you upset that CBS canceled the drama? Would you watch the series on OWN if it is picked up by the cable network?