Network: CBS
Episodes: 38 (hour)
Seasons: Two
TV show dates: September 23, 2019 — May 24, 2021
Series status: Cancelled
Performers include: Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, and Ruthie Ann Miles.
TV show description:
A courthouse drama that’s set in Los Angeles, the All Rise TV show follows the chaotic, hopeful (and sometimes absurd) world of judges, prosecutors, public defenders, bailiffs, clerks, and cops. A diverse group, these professionals have one thing in common — they’re seeking justice for the citizens involved in a flawed legal process.
Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick) has recently been appointed to the bench and was previously a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney. Now that she’s a judge, Lola pushes the boundaries and challenges the expectations of what someone in that position can be.
It’s not an easy road but, thankfully, Lola has some friends and co-workers that can offer her counsel.
Mark Callan (Bethel) is Lola’s roguish best friend and colleague. He’s a successful deputy district attorney who now must adjust to the shifting boundaries in their personal and professional relationship.
Supervisory Judge Lisa Benner (Helgenberger) is an influential and powerful figure who’s tasked with overseeing Lola’s transition into her new job.
And finally, there’s Sherri Kansky (Miles), Lola’s efficient and pragmatic judicial assistant. She’s a pro but isn’t thrilled at the prospect of “training” a rookie judge.
Others working in the courthouse include: Emily Lopez (Camacho), an empathetic and blunt public defender who’s filled with fire and conviction; Luke Watkins (Brinson), a court bailiff who’s taking law classes at night; and Sara Castillo (Mendez), a court reporter who’s a reliable source of inside information and advice.
Episode #38 — Yeet
The murder trials against Alexander Moore (Zayne Emory) and Jack Allen (Derek Luh) begin, and the pressure mounts when Lola agrees to allow media into the courtroom to support her re-election campaign. Also, Mark and Amy commit to their relationship, even though they’re on opposite sides of the trial, and Luke looks for a way to win Emily back.
First aired: May 24, 2021.
