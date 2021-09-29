All Rise: Season Three; OWN Revives Cancelled Legal Drama TV Series (Watch)

Judge Lola Carmichael is headed back to the bench. The OWN cable channel has revived the All Rise legal drama series for a third season of 20 episodes. The show aired for two seasons on CBS before being cancelled in May.

Via the press release, Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, and Lindsey Gort are confirmed to be returning. There’s no mention of cast members Marg Helgenberger, Reggie Lee, or Audrey Corsa.

A premiere date for season three of All Rise will be announced at a later time. In addition to airing on OWN, the third season episodes will also be available on Hulu and HBO Max. The first two seasons will be available on the streaming services beginning December 1st.

Here’s some additional information from OWN:

“ALL RISE” RECONVENES ON OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK

Network Picks Up 20-Episode All New Third Season of NAACP Image Award-Nominated Legal Drama from Warner Bros. Television

Acclaimed “David Makes Man” Executive Producer Dee Harris-Lawrence Continues As Showrunner, Series Star Simone Missick Also to Executive Produce

HBO Max and Hulu Acquire Streaming Rights to Series

Los Angeles – OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the pickup of NAACP Image Award-nominated Warner Bros. Television courtroom drama “All Rise” for a 20-episode third season slated to air on OWN in 2022. The Simone Missick-fronted series comes to the network following two seasons on CBS. Dee Harris-Lawrence the executive producer/showrunner of OWN and WBTV’s Peabody Award–winning drama “David Makes Man,” is executive producer and showrunner for “All Rise,” with series star Simone Missick, who has twice been nominated for NAACP Image Awards for her work as Judge Lola Carmichael, serving as an executive producer for season three. OWN will also air seasons one and two in advance of the launch of season three.

Additionally, HBO Max and Hulu have acquired subscription streaming rights to all episodes of “All Rise” via a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Viewers will be able to catch up on the first two seasons of “All Rise” on both Hulu and HBO Max beginning December 1, 2021, in advance of the show’s third season debut on OWN. And the third season of “All Rise” will be available on both HBO Max and Hulu after it airs on OWN in 2022. Season three premiere dates are to be determined.

“All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from season one to two. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. “A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on season three and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

Brett Paul, President, Warner Bros. Television, said: “We are incredibly thrilled that ‘All Rise’ will be back in court, and we are so thankful to our great partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama. Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team have done an incredible job of telling important stories about timely subjects which have been brought to life by Simone Missick and the show’s outstanding ensemble cast. We can’t wait for audiences to see what the ‘All Rise’ team has in store for season three. And we are also grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Hulu, without whose support this would not be possible.”

“All Rise” is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Among them is newly appointed ‘Judge Lola Carmichael’ (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

The cast also includes Wilson Bethel as Judge Carmichael’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney ‘Mark Callan,’ Jessica Camacho as public defender ‘Emily Lopez,’ J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer ‘Luke Watkins,’ Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant ‘Sherri Kansky,’ Lindsay Mendez as court reporter ‘Sara Castillo,’ and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney ‘Amy Quinn.’

Dee Harris-Lawrence, Emmy® winner Michael M. Robin, Len Goldstein, and series star Simone Missick are executive producers of “All Rise,” which is produced by Warner Bros. Television. The series was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at both the 2021 NAACP Image Awards and the Black Reel Awards for Television in 2020. Missick was also nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the NAACP Image Awards and the Black Reel Awards for Television in both 2020 and 2021.

Please join the conversation at @OWNTV and #allrise

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on Watch OWN and discovery+ across mobile devices and connected TVs.

About Warner Bros. Television

One of the entertainment industry’s most-respected providers of original programming since its founding in 1955, Warner Bros. Television produces original scripted dramas, comedies, and limited series for multiple platforms. As of September 2021, Warner Bros. Television is producing more than 60 scripted series for on-demand/streaming services, premium/pay and basic cable channels, and the five broadcast networks.

About Hulu

Hulu is the leading premium streaming service offering live and on-demand TV and movies, with and without commercials, both in and outside the home. As part of Disney’s Media and Entertainment Distribution segment, Hulu is the only service that gives viewers instant access to current shows from every major U.S. broadcast network; libraries of hit TV series and films; and acclaimed Hulu Originals like Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning series The Handmaid’s Tale and The Act; Golden Globe Award-winning, Emmy Award-nominated and Peabody-winning series Ramy; and Emmy Award-nominated series Pen15 alongside hit series Little Fires Everywhere from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Normal People, The Great, Hillary and Solar Opposites; Oscar® and Emmy nominated documentary film Minding the Gap, Golden Globe-Award winning and Oscar-nominated The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, and critically acclaimed Hulu Original films Palm Springs, Run and Happiest Season. The service also streams live news, entertainment and sports from 20th Television, The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Discovery Networks – available all in one place.

About HBO Max

HBO Max™ is WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform, offering best in class quality entertainment. HBO Max features the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences from the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and much more. The platform launched in the United States in May 2020 and introduced a lower priced, advertising-supported tier in June 2021. HBO Max recently began its global rollout launching in 39 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean, and HBO Max will enter Europe later this year and into next as it begins replacing the HBO-branded streaming services.