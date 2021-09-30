The Real World Homecoming: Seasons Two & Three; Paramount+ Renews Reality Series

The Real World Homecoming is returning to Paramount+. The streaming series has renewed the series for seasons two and three, per Deadline. Viewers will see the cast of the Real World Los Angeles reunite for season two. The third season’s cast will be announced at a later date.

Dominic Griffin, Tami Roman, Jon Brennan, Beth Stolarczyk, Aaron Behle, Irene Berrera, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, and Beth Anthony starred in the Real World Los Angeles in 1993. It is not known who will return for the Real World Homecoming.

However, it is known that the series will return to Paramount+ later this fall. The Real World New York cast was the focus of the first season with the series premiering at the launch of the streaming service earlier this year.

