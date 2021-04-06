Star Trek: Discovery: Season Four Trailer Released for Paramount+ Series

The future is coming — later this year. Paramount+ has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the Star Trek: Discovery series. The footage was introduced by series star Sonequa Martin-Green during today’s virtual global First Contact Day celebration.

Season four will debut at some point later this year. Seasons one and three launched in the fall (September 2018 and October 2020, respectively), while the second season debuted in January 2019.

Season four of Star Trek: Discovery will find Captain Burnham Martin-Green and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. Other stars of the season include Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and Ian Alexander.

Here are some additional details and the teaser from Paramount+

THE U.S.S DISCOVERY CREW FACE THE UNKNOWN IN TEASER TRAILER FOR SEASON FOUR OF PARAMOUNT+ ORIGINAL SERIES "STAR TREK: DISCOVERY" Season Four Teaser Trailer Introduced by Sonequa Martin-Green During Paramount+'s Virtual First Contact Day Panels Season Four To Premiere In 2021 April 5, 2021 – Paramount+ today revealed a teaser trailer for season four of its hit original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. The teaser trailer was introduced by series star Sonequa Martin-Green following the "Women In Motion" panel during today's virtual global First Contact Day celebration, which also revealed that season four will premiere in 2021. The free First Contact Day virtual panels will be available to view on-demand on Paramount+'s YouTube Channel and on Paramount+ in the U.S., following their initial airing on StarTrek.com/FirstContact today from 12:00-2:45 PM, PT/3:00-5:45 PM, ET. Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they've ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY season four cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Ian Alexander (Gray). STAR TREK: DISCOVERY streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., and the series is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Netflix in 190 countries and in Canada on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

What do you think? Have you been keeping up with the Star Trek: Discovery TV series? Do you plan to watch the fourth season later this year?