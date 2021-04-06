Star Trek: Picard: Season Two Video Reveals Return of Another Next Generation Vet to Paramount+ Series

“The trial never ends…” Jean Luc Picard’s life is going to get a lot crazier. Paramount+ has released a teaser video for the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard and a beloved character from the Star Trek: The Next Generation series will be returning. Series star Patrick Stewart made the reveal.

John de Lancie will be revising his role as Q in season two of Picard, which will debut at some point in 2022. As viewers of Next Generation know, the god-like character is a member of the Q-Continuum who causes all sorts of turmoil and mischief for the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D. Q is well-loved by fans but appeared in just eight Next Generation episodes — including the pilot (which revolved around humanity being put on trial) and the series finale (which featured an older Picard running his family’s vineyard).

The second season’s cast will also include Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner.

Here’s the press release from Paramount+, the teaser, and the announcement:

ALL-NEW TEASER TRAILER FOR SEASON TWO OF PARAMOUNT+ ORIGINAL SERIES “STAR TREK: PICARD” REVEALS THE TRUE FINAL FRONTIER IS TIME Season Two Teaser Trailer Introduced by Patrick Stewart During Paramount+’s Virtual First Contact Day Panels Production on Season Two Officially Underway, Will Premiere In 2022 Teaser Trailer Also Revealed Actor John de Lancie Will Appear in Season Two as the iconic character Q April 5, 2021 – Paramount+ today revealed a first look at season two of its hit original series STAR TREK: PICARD with an all-new teaser trailer. The teaser trailer was introduced by series star Patrick Stewart at the top of today’s First Contact Day virtual global panels, which also revealed that season two will premiere in 2022. Actor John de Lancie made a surprise appearance during the panel, confirming that he will appear in season two of STAR TREK: PICARD as his iconic “Star Trek” character, Q. The free First Contact Day virtual panels will be available to view on-demand on Paramount+’s YouTube Channel and on Paramount+ in the U.S., following their initial airing on StarTrek.com/FirstContact today from 12:00-2:45 PM, PT/3:00-5:45 PM, ET. STAR TREK: PICARD features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Michael Chabon, Doug Aarniokoski, Dylan Massin, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for season two. STAR TREK: PICARD season two cast members include Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady and Brent Spiner. STAR TREK: PICARD streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories and in Canada, airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.





What do you think? Have you watched the first season of the Star Trek: Picard TV series? Will you be watching Q’s return in season two?