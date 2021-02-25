Criminal Minds: Season 16; Paramount+ Orders Series Revival and New Docu-Series

Paramount+ is getting the team back together for a big 10-episode case. The streaming service (which launches on March 4th) has officially revived the Criminal Minds TV series for a 16th season. The crime drama previously ran for 15 years on CBS, concluding in February 2020 after 324 episodes.

Criminal Minds follows the FBI’s elite Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) out of Quantico, Virginia. The BAU remains dedicated to understanding predators’ motives and triggers, in order to stop them before they strike again. The stories follow the team as they work on various cases while tackling their own personal struggles.

The season 15 cast includes Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, and Daniel Henney. It’s unclear at this point how many of these actors will be returning for the revival.

It’s conceivable that past cast members like Thomas Gibson and Shemar Moore (currently on SWAT) could return in some capacity for the revival. It’s also possible that Criminal Minds could become a regular series again on Paramount+. The show’s future will likely depend on how many people watch the revival.

In addition, the streaming service has also announced the launch of a new true-crime series, The Real Criminal Minds. The show will feature a former real FBI profiler and will examine real cases, and real criminal behavior, illustrated by clips that fans will remember from the fictional series.

There’s no word yet on premiere dates for either series.

