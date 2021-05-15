All Rise: Cancelled by CBS, No Season Three for Courtroom Drama Series

This court won’t be back in session during the 2021-22 television season. CBS has cancelled the All Rise legal drama series so we won’t be seeing a third season.
All Rise stars Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Gort, and Audrey Corsa. The series follows the chaotic, hopeful (and sometimes absurd) world of those who work at a courthouse in Los Angeles. At the center of this drama series is Lola Carmichael (Missick), a recently appointed judge who was previously a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney. She depends on the counsel of people like her Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan (Bethel), Supervisory Judge Lisa Benner (Helgenberger), and pragmatic judicial assistant Sherri Kansky (Miles). Lola pushes the boundaries and challenges the expectations of what a judge can be and receives both support and pushback from those around her.
Airing on Monday nights, the second season of All Rise averages a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.01 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season one, that’s down by 27% in the demo and down by 26% in viewership. It’s one of the lower-rated scripted shows on CBS.
The cancellation follows a number of behind-the-scenes issues — including the departure of creator/showrunner Greg Spottiswood following misconduct allegations.
The de facto series finale will air on May 24th.
What do you think? Do you make a point to watch the All Rise TV series each week? Are you sorry that it’s been cancelled? Would you have tuned in for season three on CBS?
ARE THEY SERIOUS???!!!
Good show, there are others they should think about.
I love All Rise. Great characters and so well done. Very disappointed.
I’m disappointed I liked the show
Not my favorite show, but it’s probably more worthy of renewal than another season of “Survivor” or the “Amazing Race”. Or NCIS/CSI/FBI spinoff #666
I laugh at this given it is a tv show that was trying too hard to preach so much “woke” stuff with so much political inferences and so much female drama it was less pleasant than a soap opera. I think it made mockery of every characters job. It should not have lasted so long.
Please don’t cancel All Rise! It is a very good show just give it more time! The actors are really good and they are addressing various issues. I would definitely watch a Season 3!! Keep the show going! You need to poll a different age demographic not just the 18-34 group!! What about us older people??