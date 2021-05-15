All Rise: Cancelled by CBS, No Season Three for Courtroom Drama Series

This court won’t be back in session during the 2021-22 television season. CBS has cancelled the All Rise legal drama series so we won’t be seeing a third season.

All Rise stars Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Gort, and Audrey Corsa. The series follows the chaotic, hopeful (and sometimes absurd) world of those who work at a courthouse in Los Angeles. At the center of this drama series is Lola Carmichael (Missick), a recently appointed judge who was previously a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney. She depends on the counsel of people like her Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan (Bethel), Supervisory Judge Lisa Benner (Helgenberger), and pragmatic judicial assistant Sherri Kansky (Miles). Lola pushes the boundaries and challenges the expectations of what a judge can be and receives both support and pushback from those around her.

Airing on Monday nights, the second season of All Rise averages a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.01 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season one, that’s down by 27% in the demo and down by 26% in viewership. It’s one of the lower-rated scripted shows on CBS.

The cancellation follows a number of behind-the-scenes issues — including the departure of creator/showrunner Greg Spottiswood following misconduct allegations.

The de facto series finale will air on May 24th.

