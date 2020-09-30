All Rise: Season Two; Audrey Corsa to Be CBS Series Regular

The cast of All Rise has seen a change for season two. A recurring member of the cast has been upgraded to series regular status. That cast member is Audrey Corsa. She appeared in eight episodes of the first season of the series.

Deadline revealed the following about the actresses’ role on the CBS series:

“Corsa plays Samantha Powell, a young, ambitious law clerk in the DDA’s office bullpen. Incredibly smart, unintimidated, with a dry humor, she’s determined to make herself an invaluable member of the team.”

The cast of All Rise includes Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, and Ruthie Ann Miles.

A premiere date for season two of All Rise has not yet been set.

What do you think? Are you a fan of All Rise on CBS? Are you excited to see more of Audrey Corsa?