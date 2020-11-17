All Rise: Season Two Ratings

Last season, All Rise was one of CBS’ lowest-rated scripted series but it was renewed for a second year anyway. Will more viewers find the show this time around? Will All Rise be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

All Rise stars Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Gort, and Audrey Corsa. The series follows the chaotic, hopeful (and sometimes absurd) world of those who work at a courthouse in Los Angeles. At the center of this drama series is Lola Carmichael (Missick), a recently appointed judge who was previously a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney. She depends on the counsel of people like her Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan (Bethel), Supervisory Judge Lisa Benner (Helgenberger), and pragmatic judicial assistant Sherri Kansky (Miles). Lola pushes the boundaries and challenges the expectations of what a judge can be and receives both support and pushback from those around her.

For comparisons: Season one of All Rise on CBS averaged a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.43 million viewers.

