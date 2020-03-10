All Rise: Season One Ratings

While CBS has plenty of procedural TV shows, the network doesn’t have any dramas that take place in a courthouse — until now. Enter the All Rise TV series. Does this legal drama have what it takes to survive to be a success in the ratings? Will it be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Stay tuned.

The All Rise TV show follows the chaotic, hopeful (and sometimes absurd) world of those who work at a courthouse in Los Angeles. It stars Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, and Ruthie Ann Miles. At the center of this drama series is Lola Carmichael (Missick), a recently appointed judge who was previously a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney. She depends on the counsel of people like her Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan (Bethel), Supervisory Judge Lisa Benner (Helgenberger), and pragmatic judicial assistant Sherri Kansky (Miles). Lola pushes the boundaries and challenges the expectations of what a judge can be and receives both support and pushback from those around her.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly on the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

Note: These are the Live + Same Day Ratings which include “live” viewing plus delayed DVR viewing, up until 3am local time that same night. Ratings marked with an “*” are the fast affiliate ratings and will be updated with the Live+SD numbers when they are made available. Typically, networks get paid for C+3 ratings which includes DVR viewing within three days of the original airing when commercials are watched. Those numbers are rarely released to the press.

