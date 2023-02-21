Lingo: Season Two Renewal Announced for CBS Game Show

CBS isn’t using a certain five-letter word — cancel — when it comes to Lingo. The network has renewed the competition series for a second season.

A word-guessing game show, the Lingo TV series is the latest incarnation of a format that was introduced in 1987. Hosted by RuPaul Charles, this newest version features four teams of two contestants. Two teams compete against each other in multiple rounds of word-guessing games of varying length and difficulty to build up a bank of prize money. By the end, only two of the four teams remain, and each has its own bank of money. In this last part of the game, the two remaining teams have two minutes each to guess as many five and six-letter words as possible. The winning team of the showdown takes home both teams’ banks and an additional $50,000.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of Lingo averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.78 million viewers. In the live+7 day ratings, which includes delayed viewing, the series picks up 16% more viewers.

Including this series, CBS has renewed 19 of its current shows for the 2023-24 television season — 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Neighborhood, So Help Me Todd, Survivor, Tough As Nails, and Young Sheldon.

Still up in the air are the fates of Blue Bloods, East New York, and SWAT. We already know that NCIS: Los Angeles has been cancelled.

“This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this latest version of the Lingo game show? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a second season? Are you surprised that it wasn’t cancelled?

