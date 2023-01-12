Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 11, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: RuPaul Charles (host)

TV show description:

A word-guessing game show, the Lingo TV series is based on a format created by Ralph Andrews. The original series debuted in syndication in 1987. In the United States, it’s been revived several times over the years, and hosts have included Andrews, Michael Reagan, Chuck Woolery, and Bill Engvall.

In this newest version, four teams of two contestants play to build up a bank of prize money. Two teams compete against each other in multiple rounds of word-guessing games of varying length and difficulty. By the end, only two of the four teams remain, and each has its own bank of money.

In this last part of the game, the two remaining teams have two minutes each to guess as many five and six-letter words as possible. The winning team of the showdown takes home both teams’ banks and an additional $50,000.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Lingo TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?