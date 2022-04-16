Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 15, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Philip Lawrence (host) with judges Jenna Dewan, Tricia Miranda, and Dexter Mayfield.

TV show description:

A family competition series, the Come Dance with Me TV show was created by Reinout Oerlemans, LL Cool J, and Chris O’Donnell.

In the program, exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country invite one untrained family member (or another adult who has supported their dance dreams) to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize.

Each week, the aspiring kids will share their love of dance with their mother, father, grandparent, or another hero on an uplifting and emotional journey to learn and perform challenging routines. The untrained family members leave their day jobs behind to lace up their dance shoes and learn endless choreography all for their children.

The pairs are assisted by professional choreographers and learn different styles of dance, from hip hop and ballroom to contemporary and theatrical.

They perform for a panel of judges. The two lowest-scoring teams then perform a freestyle dance-off to determine which team is eliminated. At the end of the season, only one team will win the $100,000 grand prize.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

