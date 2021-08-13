Superstar: Season One Ratings

The Superstar series comes from ABC News and features new interviews as well as footage from the network’s large archives. It’s likely one of the cheaper-to-produce shows on the network but will the ratings be high enough to justify another round of episodes? Will Superstar be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A biography series, the Superstar TV show features rare footage and intimate details about the mavericks who shaped American culture. Subjects include Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams, John Ritter, and Richard Pryor. The series travels deep inside the lives of these icons and features interviews with friends and family who reveal the meteoric highs and the devastating costs of fame.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

