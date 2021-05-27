Press Your Luck: Season Three Ratings

This revival of Press Your Luck has become a staple of ABC’s summer schedule but, lots of TV shows get cancelled each year. How long before this series gets hit by a WHAMMY? Will Press Your Luck be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

Press Your Luck is a primetime revival of the 1980s daytime game show which ran for three seasons on CBS. Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, the series features contestants squaring off to answer questions in a game of wits, strategy, and high stakes. During each game, three contestants compete against each other by answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win a million dollars.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Press Your Luck on ABC averaged a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.85 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



