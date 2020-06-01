Press Your Luck: Season Two Ratings

It’s very difficult to make it on network television these days. Most TV shows draw low ratings and end up getting “whammied” by the programmers. How will Press Your Luck perform this time around? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season three on ABC? Stay tuned.

A game show hosted by Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck is a primetime revival of the 1980s daytime game show which ran for three seasons on CBS. The series features three contestants squaring off to answer questions, while trying to avoid getting wiped out by the “WHAMMY,” in a quest to win cash and prizes.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/1 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Press Your Luck on ABC averaged a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.89 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

