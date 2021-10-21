Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Wednesday TV Ratings: Chicago Fire, Batwoman, Tough As Nails, Alter Ego, Superstar

Published:

Chicago Fire TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Survivor, Tough As Nails, CSI: Vegas, The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, Home Economics, Superstar, The Masked Singer, and Alter Ego Reruns: The Conners.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Parkyn

The Goldbergs is the best please reconsider it boost your ratings love this show never missed any episodes of it. Enjoy it and love it. So fun family sitcom.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x