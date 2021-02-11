Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Wednesday TV Ratings: Tough as Nails, Nancy Drew, Chicago PD, Name That Tune, For Life

Published:

Tough As Nails TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Best Possible Screengrab/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 ratingsNew episodes:  Tough as Nails, The Goldbergs, American Housewife, Call Your Mother, For Life, Riverdale, Nancy Drew, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, The Masked Dancer, and Name That Tune Reruns:  The Conners, SEAL Team and SWAT.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Parkyn

The Goldbergs, Prodigal son, Bull, Los Angeles, New Orleans NCIS worth watching please boost your ratings more people the better.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x