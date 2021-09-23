The Wonder Years: Season One Ratings

The original Wonder Years TV show had a successful run three decades ago on the same network. How will this new version perform in the ratings for ABC? Will The Wonder Years be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A coming-of-age comedy series, The Wonder Years TV show was inspired by the original 1988 series. This incarnation stars Don Cheadle, Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dule Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, and Milan Ray. Set in the late 1960s, the series takes a nostalgic look at the Williams family — Black middle-class residents of Montgomery, Alabama — through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old son Dean (Williams). The story is narrated by Dean as an adult (Cheadle). His hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in that time and place, as well as the friendship, laughter, and lessons Dean encountered along the way.

