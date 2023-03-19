Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19; Kelly McCreary Departing ABC Drama After Nine Years

Grey’s Anatomy is losing another of its series regulars. Kelly McCreary has announced she is departing the medical drama series after nine seasons, per Deadline.

McCreary has played Maggie Pierce, the daughter of Ellis Grey and Richard Webber, since the 10th season. She became a series regular in season 11. Her last appearance on the ABC series as a regular is set for April 13th. McCreary will return for a guest appearance before the season ends.

McCreary said the following about her exit:

“After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey’s Anatomy. I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support. To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift. It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera. Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds.”

Krista Vernoff said the following about McCreary’s exit:

“Kelly McCreary is a writer’s dream come true; brilliant, nuanced, thoughtful, and kind. We will deeply miss her and her beautifully crafted Dr. Maggie Pierce.”

Grey’s Anatomy has not yet been renewed for season 20. While it is no longer the network’s highest-rated scripted series, it is still one of ABC’s highest-rated shows.

