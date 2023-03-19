Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19; Kelly McCreary Departing ABC Drama After Nine Years

Grey’s Anatomy is losing another of its series regulars. Kelly McCreary has announced she is departing the medical drama series after nine seasons, per Deadline.
McCreary has played Maggie Pierce, the daughter of Ellis Grey and Richard Webber, since the 10th season. She became a series regular in season 11. Her last appearance on the ABC series as a regular is set for April 13th. McCreary will return for a guest appearance before the season ends.
McCreary said the following about her exit:
“After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey’s Anatomy. I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support. To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift. It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera. Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds.”
Krista Vernoff said the following about McCreary’s exit:
“Kelly McCreary is a writer’s dream come true; brilliant, nuanced, thoughtful, and kind. We will deeply miss her and her beautifully crafted Dr. Maggie Pierce.”
Grey’s Anatomy has not yet been renewed for season 20. While it is no longer the network’s highest-rated scripted series, it is still one of ABC’s highest-rated shows.
What do you think? Are you surprised by McCreary’s exit? Do you want Grey’s Anatomy to return next fall? Or do you think it is time for the medical drama to end?
OH dear how sad never mind – never really liked the character or the actor to be honest, played the same story over and over with the same slightly autistic face all the way through…. as others say below, this is just a further nail in the coffin of a show that really should have ended years ago, but solely because one actor wanted a job it has been on life support until she decided it was time to turn off the ventilator for good…. oddly an entirely new group of actors has come onboard (much cheaper no doubt), but… Read more »
I stopped watching it lately. So incredibly boring and the same old same old. Should be used for a sleep aid. This show needs to be cancelled.
Stopped watching when they arced in Station 19. A recent episode pushed the boundaries of racism too much for me. So I turned it off.
I cannot stand the police in real life let alone in fiction.
Station 19 has killed Grey’s Anatomy for me. Thank you for nothing Shonda Rhimes.
I will steer clear of your shows in future.
She really just showing what’s really going on in the world today and we need to have more people standing up instead of just letting people die
Don’t watch anymore, not for last 4 years .
It’s time to shut it all down.
I will miss Maggie Pierce. I wish her all of the best in her career.
Grey’s Anatomy without any Grey… and now without anybody even related to a Grey. Can we stop pretending now that they’re doing anything other than limping to the finish line of Season 20, because it’s a “nice round number”?