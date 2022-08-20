Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19 Cast Revealed for ABC Medical Drama Series

Grey’s Anatomy returns for its 19th season in October and the returning regular cast has now been revealed. Per Deadline, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, and Anthony Hill are returning in full-time roles.

Scott Speedman is being bumped down to recurring after being a series regular during season 18. The move makes sense since Ellen Pompeo will only appear in eight episodes of the upcoming season. She will continue to narrate episodes.

Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis have been added to the cast for season 19 as the new group of surgical residents coming in to learn at Grey-Sloan. The series follows the staff at the fictional Seattle hospital.

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC on October 6th.

