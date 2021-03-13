Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17; Another Former Cast Member to Return

Grey’s Anatomy fans have seen a lot of returning faces this season. Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight have both returned for appearances during season 17 of the drama as they visited with Meredith on a beach in her mind while she is in a coma due to having COVID-19.

Now, one of its living former characters is returning for an appearance. Sarah Drew will appear on an episode later this season as Dr, April Kepner. She departed the ABC medical drama after nine seasons at the end of season 14. She left Grey’s Anatomy when her character married and decided to focus on married life with her husband.

It was not revealed when she would appear, but others may return as well. Per Deadline, Krista Vernoff teased recently that “chances are good you’ll see other people on the beach.”

It is not clear if the series will return for an 18th season next fall. ABC is in talks with the cast and crew at this time.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Sarah Drew back on Grey’s Anatomy on ABC?