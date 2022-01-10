Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19; ABC Medical Drama Renewed for 2022-23

Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital is staying open for the 2022-23 television season. Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for a 19th season on ABC and star Ellen Pompeo is set to return.

A medical drama series, the Grey’s Anatomy TV show stars Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, Richard Flood, and Anthony Hill. Recurring performers in season 18 include Kate Walsh, Alex Landi, Jaicy Elliot, Peter Gallagher, Zaiver Sinnett, Sylvia Kwan, Abigail Spencer, and Kate Burton. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

The 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy averages a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.20 million viewers. Compared to season 17, that’s down by 37% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day delayed viewing, the medical drama averages a 1.26 demo with 6.67 million. That represents a delayed viewing gain of 98% and 59%, respectively.

There have been indications that Pompeo has was ready to end the show but the network has made a point to indicate that she will return. Here’s ABC’s renewal announcement:

ABC ORDERS ADDITIONAL SEASON OF GLOBAL PHENOMENON ‘GREY’S ANATOMY’

Showrunner Krista Vernoff Will Continue to Lead TV’s Longest-Running Primetime Medical Drama Starring Ellen Pompeo

ABC Entertainment has ordered season 19 of the iconic and longest-running primetime medical drama series “Grey’s Anatomy” starring Ellen Pompeo. In the upcoming season, the record-breaking Shondaland franchise will explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters. Executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff will continue to helm the series, which remains a global sensation and the network’s No. 1 show this season and the No. 1 broadcast drama among Adults 18-49 (tie).

“‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation,” said Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.”

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” said Shonda Rhimes. “This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for so many years.”

“‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has a global impact that can’t be overstated. ‘Grey’s’ touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters,” said executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff. “I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

Currently in its 18th season, “Grey’s Anatomy” ties as the No. 1 broadcast drama among Adults 18-49. “Grey’s Anatomy” has ranked among the Top 10 entertainment broadcast series in each of its 18 seasons among Adults 18-49 and stood as 2021’s No. 1 most social scripted series. The series averages 12.8 million Total Viewers this season after 35 days of delayed viewing across platforms. Season 18 returns to ABC on THURSDAY, FEB. 24 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), in a crossover event with “Station 19.” Viewers can also stream the current season on Hulu.

“Grey’s Anatomy” stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu.

“Grey’s Anatomy” was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers is also an executive producer of the series. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer as well. Debbie Allen, Meg Marinis and Mark Gordon are executive producers, along with Ellen Pompeo for season 19. Zoanne Clack serves as medical advisor and executive producer. “Grey’s Anatomy” is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Vernoff was head writer and executive producer of “Grey’s Anatomy” for the first seven seasons of the show and returned as showrunner in season 14.

