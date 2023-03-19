The Company You Keep: Geoff Stults to Recur on ABC Sunday Night Series

The Company You Keep is adding to its cast. Geoff Stults (LIttle Fires Everywhere) is set to recur on the new ABC drama series. Starring Milo Ventimiglia, Catherine Haena Kim, William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell, and Polly Draper, the series follows Charlie Nicoletti (Ventimiglia) is a masterful high-stakes con man who commits crimes with his family while also trying to leave the business. His life gets further complicated when he meets Emma Hill (Kim), an undercover CIA officer.

Deadline revealed the following about Stults’ role in the ABC series:

Stults will play Simon Norris in a substantial arc that will play out over upcoming episodes. Simon is Birdie Nicoletti’s (Sarah Wayne Callies) ex and absentee father of Ollie. Handsome, charismatic and from a wealthy East Coast family, Simon once had the New York art scene in the palm of his hands. Now a recovering addict, Simon’s worked hard to put his life back together and become the kind of man who’s worthy of being in Birdie and Ollie’s life. When Birdie comes to him for help, Simon assists in a dangerous heist that could put his whole career at risk, but he’ll do whatever he can to prove to Birdie he’s really changed.

ABC has not yet renewed the series for a second season. The show is one of the network’s lower-rated scripted shows, averaging a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 2.34 million viewers.

