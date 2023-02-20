Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 19, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Milo Ventimiglia, Catherine Haena Kim, William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell, Polly Draper, and Sachin Bhatt.

TV show description:

A drama series, The Company You Keep TV show was developed by Julia Cohen and Phil Klemmer and is based on My Fellow Citizens!, the South Korean television series.

In the story, Charlie Nicoletti (Ventimiglia) is a masterful high-stakes con man who commits crimes with his family. He also runs a bar with his bossy older sister, Birdie (Calles). Their con parents are former steelworker Leo (Fichtner) and his wife, Fran (Draper).

Meanwhile, Emma Hill (Kim) is an undercover CIA officer. Her father, Joseph Hill (Saito), is the patriarch of a political dynasty and is married to Grace (Shen). Emma’s brother, David (Chiou), is an incumbent Senator running for re-election.

Charlie and Emma meet and a night of passion leads to love between two people who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally.

While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

