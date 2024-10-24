Virgin River: Season Seven Renewal Set by Netflix Ahead of Season Six Premiere

Virgin River returns next month with season six, but fans do not have to worry about the series ending anytime soon. Netflix has renewed the series for a seventh season ahead of its season six premiere. Ten episodes have been ordered for season seven.

Netflix revealed that the series has appeared in the Global Top 10 TV (English) list for 25 weeks since the weekly Top 10 lists started in 2021.

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, Kandyse McClure, and Mark Ghanime star in the drama series. Inspired by the novels by Robyn Carr, the series follows midwife and nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe (Breckenridge) after she moves to the small town of Virgin River after the death of her husband.

Netflix revealed the following about the series:

“Virgin River, is a romance story centered around nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) move to the remote California town of Virgin River. Yearning for a fresh start, Monroe discovered that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected and that she had to learn to heal herself before she could truly make Virgin River her home. The series is based on the New York Times bestseller and beloved Harlequin book series written by author Robyn Carr. The Virgin River collection features more than twenty books, and together they have sold more than 13 million copies. Virgin River was named to The HarperCollins 200 list, which celebrates 200 iconic books of the past 200 years.”

Virgin River returns on December 19th. The cast announcement for the renewal is below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @virginriverseries

What do you think? Are you glad Netflix has renewed Virgin River? Do you plan to watch the series when it returns next month?