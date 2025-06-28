The Chicken Sisters: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Hallmark Family Drama Series

The Chicken Sisters has a return date set. The Hallmark series is set to return in August.

Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson, and Wendie Malick star in the family drama, which follows a restaurant rivalry in a small town.

According to Deadline, season two of The Chicken Sisters follows the women as they use their Chicken Sisters restaurants to put a generations-long feud to rest.

Samantha DiPippo from Hallmark Media said the following about the series:

“The episodes are funny, warm and full of heart. Our talented cast brilliantly brings the story to life and we can’t wait to welcome fans back to the colorful town of Merinac.”

The announcement for the series’ return is below.

Welcome back to the coop! Hallmark Channel’s original series #TheChickenSisters will return for season two Sunday, August 10, streaming next day on @HallmarkPlus. Follow along in this new chapter as the Moore-Hillier women learn to rise above the roost with new challenges,… — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) June 26, 2025

