When Calls the Heart: Season 11 of Hallmark Drama Draws Big Ratings

When Calls the Heart wrapped season 11 on Hallmark Channel last Sunday night, and it appears the drama drew in big ratings for the cable network. The series was renewed for season 12 in May.

The series, which stars Erin Krakow, Martin Cummins, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, and Viv Leacock, is inspired by the Janette Oke novel and follows the residents of Hope Valley during the early 20th century with a focus on school teacher Elizabeth Thatcher.

Hallmark Channel revealed more about the drama’s ratings for season 11 in a press release.

“#1 ratings across the cable industry to celebrate 11 seasons of When Calls the Heart! Hallmark Channel’s longest-running series wraps Season 11 with standout ratings that prove viewers’ hearts remain in Hope Valley. When Calls the Heart Season 11 was the #1 most-watched original program on entertainment cable among key demographics. What’s more, the series was the #1 most-watched entertainment cable program every Sunday for 12 straight weeks with key demos. The fan-favorite show lifted Hallmark Channel to be the #1 most-watched entertainment cable network on weekends among key demos. When Calls the Heart will return for Season 12 next year. Highlights include (L+3):

When Calls the Heart Season 11 concludes as the #1 most-watched original program on entertainment cable among Households, Total Viewers, and Women and Persons 18+

The series was the #1 most-watched entertainment cable program every Sunday for 12 straight weeks with Households, Total Viewers, and Women and Persons 18+

o #1 most-watched entertainment cable program every week for 12 straight weeks with Women 18+

Hallmark Channel elevated to #1 most-watched entertainment cable network in Weekend Total Day among Households, Total Viewers, and Women and Persons 18+; #1 in Weekend Prime with Households and Women 18+

Network was the #2 most-watched entertainment cable network in Total Day AND Primetime with Women 18+

When Calls the Heart Season 11 reached 7 million Unduplicated Total Viewers”

When Calls the Heart will return in 2025. The exact premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hallmark Channel series? Are you excited to see season 12 next year?